JAKARTA - Indonesia has raised $2.54 billion in a dual-currency bond deal in U.S. dollars and euros, its finance ministry said in a statement.

The bonds were issued in 5.5-year, 10.5-year, and 8-year tenors, respectively raising $600 million, $1.25 billion and 600 million euros ($693.72 million), according to the late Thursday statement.

Final yields were set at 4.35% for the 5.5 year, 4.95% for 10.5 year U.S. dollar-denominated bond, and 3.75% for the 8-year euro-denominated sustainable bond, the ministry said.

The proceeds will be used to finance the 2025 state budget, while proceeds from the sustainable bond will specifically be used for sustainable development goal projects, the ministry added.

Indonesia usually offers foreign investors bonds denominated in U.S. dollars, euros and Japanese yen. It is also a regular issuer of Islamic bonds.

($1 = 0.8649 euros)

