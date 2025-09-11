Dubai: The Republic of Indonesia has listed two Sukuk at a combined value of $2.20 billion on Nasdaq Dubai, according to a press release.

The issuance falls under its $45 billion trust certificate issuance program, cementing its position as the exchange’s largest sovereign sukuk issuer.

Valued at $1.10 billion each, the dual offering includes a 4.55% trust certificate due 2030, while the second 5.20% green trust certificate due 2035 stood.

Husin Bagis, Ambassador of Indonesia to the UAE, said: “This issuance also underscores Indonesia’s unwavering commitment to sustainable development, ensuring that financing for growth goes hand in hand with our responsibility to protect the environment for future generations.”

Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market (DFM), noted: "These listings reflect the strength of Nasdaq Dubai’s platform as a hub for sovereign and ESG-linked issuances, and our ongoing commitment to facilitating global investor access through a transparent and efficient marketplace."

With the admission, Indonesia’s outstanding Sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai reached $24.05 billion across 21 listings, the biggest sovereign portfolio on the market.

It is worth noting that Nasdaq Dubai’s overall Sukuk market now stands at $98.60 billion, while total debt listings exceed $139 billion.

