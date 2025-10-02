Cairo - Sarwa Securitisation, the debt capital markets arm of Contact Financial Holding, has completed its 46th securitisation bond issuance, valued at EGP 1.31 billion.

The issuance was closed in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, according to a press release.

Backed by a consumer finance portfolio generated by Contact Credit, the offering bond received a strong credit rating by MERIS of ‘AA+’, ‘AA’, and ‘A’ across the three tranches with different maturities ranging from 13 to 60 months.

Total value of securitizations arranged through Sarwa Securitization stands at nearly EGP 35.3 billion. This also includes 10 separate issuances backed by real estate portfolios from some of Egypt’s leading real estate developers.

John Saad, CEO of Contact Financial Holding, commented: “The strong appetite of both banking and non-banking financial institutions to invest in these bonds demonstrates the robustness of our consumer finance portfolio and underscores our commitment to providing flexible and innovative financing solutions, along with sustainable investment opportunities that create long-term value for our investors and the wider community.”

In the first half (H1) of 2025, the EGX-listed company recorded consolidated net profits after tax worth EGP 178.21 million, lower by 7.82% than EGP 193.37 million in H1-24.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

