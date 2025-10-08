Egypt - The Commercial International Bank (CIB), in collaboration with CI Capital Investment Banking, has successfully concluded the seventh securitisation issuance for Halan Consumer Finance, with a total value of EGP 3.4bn.

Acting as financial advisors, lead arrangers, general coordinators, lead managers, and offering promoters, both institutions played a central role in structuring and executing the transaction.

This issuance falls under a three-year bond programme totaling EGP 8bn, approved by the Financial Regulatory Authority. CIB and Suez Canal Bank served as underwriters, further underscoring their confidence in the strength of Halan’s business model and the transaction’s viability.

The bond was structured into five tranches, each with distinct maturities, credit ratings, and yields. The first tranche was valued at EGP 995.5m with a six-month maturity and received a P1 credit rating from the Middle East Rating & Investors Service (MERIS). The second tranche amounted to EGP 1.06bn with a 12-month maturity, also rated P1. The third tranche, worth EGP 648.9m, carried an 18-month maturity and an A– rating. The fourth tranche totaled EGP 351.8m with a 24-month maturity and an A– rating, while the fifth tranche was valued at EGP 358.5m with a 36-month maturity, also rated A–.

Amr El Ganaiany, Executive Vice President and Executive Board Member at CIB, stated that the issuance reflects the bank’s continued commitment to supporting vital sectors within the Egyptian economy, particularly the rapidly growing consumer finance industry. He emphasized CIB’s leadership in Egypt’s debt capital market and its dedication to offering innovative financing solutions that promote sustainable growth and empower businesses operating in this space.

Omar El Husseiny, CEO of Global Markets at CIB, highlighted that this transaction represents a significant step in strengthening the consumer finance sector, one of the most dynamic and impactful areas in enhancing purchasing power and driving economic expansion. He expressed his satisfaction with working alongside strategic partners to support financing solutions that contribute to financial inclusion and meet the evolving needs of Egyptian consumers.

Heba Abdel Latif, Head of Financial Institutions at CIB, noted that the successful completion of this issuance is a testament to investor confidence in Halan’s business model and reflects CIB’s deep expertise in debt structuring, advisory, and underwriting. She underscored the bank’s role as a trusted financial advisor and a consistent enabler of growth in the Egyptian financial market.

Gilan El Segini, Head of Debt Capital Markets at CIB, expressed pride in concluding the transaction, describing it as a strong example of the bank’s commitment to supporting companies operating in Egypt’s non-banking financial services sector. She reaffirmed CIB’s strategic focus on developing the local debt market and expanding access to innovative capital solutions.

