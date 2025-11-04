Pan-African multinational financial institution African Export-Import Bank has mandated SMBC Nikko as lead manager and bookrunner to arrange a global call for fixed-income investors. A senior unsecured Samurai bond offering may follow subject to market conditions.

The bonds are expected to be rated A– by JCR.

The issuer had filed a registration on October 28 to issue up to ¥750bn (US$4.9bn) of Samurai bonds. The registration is effective for two years from November 6.

If issued, this will follow its debut Samurai bond sale in November 2024. The ¥67.2bn deal, led by SMBC Nikko, comprised two, three, five, seven and 10-year tranches. The issuer also printed a ¥14.1bn three-year retail Samurai bond.

