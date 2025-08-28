Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company is investing $35 million in British technology company Paragraf.



The investment is part of a $55 million Series C funding round for the UK firm that produces graphene-based components for electronics.



With the capital, Mubadala earns a 12.8% stake in Paragraf, according to a notice on a UK government website.



The total proceeds of the fundraising will be used to scale Paragraf's manufacturing capabilities and increase production output, enabling a mass adoption of graphene-based electronics.



"This new funding will enable us to expand production of faster, more energy-efficient technologies to the scale required by major commercial opportunities," said Simon Thomas, Co-Founder and CEO of Paragraf.



