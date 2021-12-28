PHOTO
Riyadh – Mubasher: The Saudi Chemical Company has signed an agreement to acquire all prescription rights of Cialis in Saudi Arabia from Eli Lilly.
Under the agreement, AJA Pharmaceutical Industries (AJA Pharma), a subsidiary of (SCCH), will become the manufacturer and supplier for Cialis in the Saudi market, according to a bourse filing on Tuesday.
The transaction is subject to the approval of relevant government bodies.
The annual revenues of Cialis in Saudi Arabia are expected to reach around SAR 100 million ($26.7 million).
Source: Mubasher
