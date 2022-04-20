WORLD
Real Estate
REAL ESTATE
Germany’s Deutsche Hospitality makes Ras Al Khaimah debut
REAL ESTATE
IHD Developments mulls over possible residential project in New Capital
REAL ESTATE
Row over classification of properties in Bahrain heats up
REAL ESTATE
Inflation, currency fluctuation create opportunities for world firms to invest in Egypt’s real estate sector
REAL ESTATE
Sobha Realty eyes 50% hike in sales target for 2022
REAL ESTATE
Dubai luxury properties 'in big demand as Covid fears subside'
REAL ESTATE
Dubai's property market struggles to match demand for luxury homes
REAL ESTATE
U.S. housing starts unexpectedly rise in March; building permits increase
REAL ESTATE
Blackstone to buy American Campus Communities in $12.8bln deal: WSJ
Read more