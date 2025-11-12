Abu Dhabi-based developer and investor Aldar has acquired two institutional-grade industrial and logistics assets in from a subsidiary of AD Ports Group for 570 million dirhams ($155 million).

The acquisition adds to Aldar’s recurring income portfolio.

The acquisition from Khalifa Economic Zones (KEZAD) comprises two Grade A assets, occupied by Noon as e-commerce fulfilment centre and Emtelle, for the manufacture of fibre optic solutions for the telecoms sector.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com