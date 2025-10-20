Investcorp, a leading global alternative investment firm, has announced that its infrastructure platform, Aberdeen Investcorp Infrastructure Partners (AIIP), jointly owned by Aberdeen Investments, a global investment manager, has closed the acquisition of a significant minority equity interest and joined the partnership led by MAWREF Logistics Solutions (MAWREF) in Al Fadhili Field House for Real Estate Development Company in Saudi Arabia.

The Fadhili housing complex, situated in the Eastern Province of the Kingdom, spans over 760,000 sq m and accommodates 2,750 employees working in the Saudi Aramco Northern Oil & Gas production & Operations areas in the Eastern Province. The complex provides essential accommodation for the Saudi Aramco workforce.

The investment in the Fadhili housing complex aligns with AIIP’s focus on sustainable, resilient, cash-generative infrastructure opportunities in the GCC and wider MENA region and reflects its approach of partnering with sovereign and corporate champions such as Saudi Aramco to deliver long-term value creation.

Developed as a fully integrated microcity in a secluded industrial area, the complex offers a comprehensive suite of facilities including dining and recreational amenities, a medical center operated by Johns Hopkins University Hospital, as well as a fire station and cooling systems.

The acquisition marks AIIP’s first investment in Saudi Arabia, underscoring the platform’s commitment to supporting the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 objectives. It also reinforces AIIP’s position as a trusted partner in advancing sustainable, large-scale infrastructure development in Saudi Arabia and across the region.

Yusef al Yusef, Global Head of Distribution at Investcorp, commented: “This investment through our infrastructure platform reflects Investcorp’s commitment to investing in Saudi Arabia’s ongoing economic development and the broader advancement of critical infrastructure across the region. Originating core infrastructure assets has been central to our strategy for decades, and we look forward to bringing our expertise to bear with our partners to create this interconnected microcity for the workforce of Saudi Aramco.”

Sami Neffati, Managing Partner of AIIP, commented: “We are pleased to become a shareholder in this essential infrastructure asset and to strengthen our partnership with existing stakeholders. The Fadhili housing complex plays a crucial role in improving the quality of life for workers in remote industrial areas, and we are excited about this sector long-term potential as part of Saudi Arabia’s infrastructure growth story.”

Rami Al Shaikh, CEO of MAWREF, commented: “We are delighted to welcome AIIP as a strategic partner in this important project. As the developer of the Fadhili complex, MAWREF—previously known as MASIC Logistics Solutions—recognizes the value that AIIP’s international expertise and long-term infrastructure focus bring to our shared vision. Together with our partners and underpinned by a strong and diversified shareholder base, we look forward to expanding the development of high-quality, sustainable assets across the Kingdom through innovative PPP structures that align with Vision 2030."

Bernard Jobson, CEO of Al Fadhili Field House for Real Estate Development Company, commented: “We are pleased to welcome Aberdeen Investcorp Infrastructure Partners as a new shareholder and strategic partner in Al Fadhili Field Housing Company. This partnership marks an important milestone in the evolution of Fadhili housing complex, and strengthens our shared commitment to delivering sustainable, high-quality accommodation that supports the Kingdom’s industrial development and contributes meaningfully to the realisation of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives.”

