Catalyst, the region’s first technology startup accelerator focused on sustainability and clean tech, today announced at the World Future Energy Summit three new direct investments and tenth cohort of startups joining its Accelerator programme, alongside key strategic partnerships with BEEAH, Hub71, and Flat6Labs that will bolster the UAE’s innovation ecosystem.

The direct investment features a diverse group of startups – aed energy, batsand, and Solumar-- each tackling critical climate challenges. Their solutions range from optimised energy storage and carbon-free thermal energy to emissions capture and innovative waste management.

In addition, ten companies selected from the UAE, Egypt for its newly launched accelerator programme starting in Q1/2025 in partnership with Flat6labs.

Ahmed Baghoum, Chairman of the Catalyst and Chief Executive Officer Masdar City, said, “The UAE is home to a thriving startup ecosystem, rich with opportunities that foster a culture of innovation for both local and global entrepreneurs. Our newest cohort and our partnerships with BEEAH, Hub71, and Flat6Labs underscore our commitment to nurturing this ecosystem. These startups are developing groundbreaking climate tech solutions that we believe will have a long-lasting impact as we identify new and innovative ways to act for the environment.”

Catalyst has entered into a strategic partnership with BEEAH, the organisation pioneering sustainability and innovation to inspire hope for the future.

The collaboration will focus on multi-faceted areas, including identifying high-potential startups and pilot projects, developing programmes for mentorship and funding, insight exchange, and technologic solutions across future-critical industries, including in the areas of green mobility and waste management.

The partnership aims to accelerate the development and deployment of cutting-edge sustainable technologies.

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO & Vice Chairman of BEEAH, said, “Together with Catalyst, we are excited to pursue our common ambition to drive the growth of startups and contribute to the UAE's evolution into an entrepreneurial nation. Through our longstanding relationship with Masdar City, Catalyst's founding organisation, our collaboration with Catalyst will further strengthen our partnership in a new area: shaping a new generation of entrepreneurs. This collaboration is closely aligned with BEEAH's efforts in pioneering sustainability and inspiring innovations that empower humanity's future.”

Reinforcing its commitment to fostering a thriving startup ecosystem, Catalyst has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem. The partnership will provide Hub71 startups with access to extensive network of investors, mentors, and corporate partners, unlocking valuable resources and opportunities for growth.

As part of its partnership, startups will also be encouraged to apply to the Hub71+ ClimateTech Program, a specialist ecosystem, where sustainability startups leverage technologies to drive decarbonization in supporting a net zero future.

Ahmad Ali Alwan, CEO of Hub71, said, “Hub71 is dedicated to enabling startups to innovate for impact. Our partnership with The Catalyst reflects this mission and our collective effort to empower entrepreneurs while driving meaningful change. Together, we are reinforcing our commitment to advancing clean technologies and contributing to Abu Dhabi’s ability to shape a more sustainable future.”

Additionally, Catalyst has formalized an agreement with Flat6Labs, the MENA region’s leading seed and early-stage venture capital firm, to further enhance its programme offerings and support services for participating startups. This collaboration will provide valuable expertise and resources to help startups navigate the challenges of scaling their businesses.

Yehia Houry, CPO of Flat6Labs, said, "We are thrilled to partner with The Catalyst to launch this impactful accelerator programme alongside Masdar City and bp. At Flat6Labs, we believe in empowering entrepreneurs to build sustainable and scalable businesses. This programme will provide MENA-based startups, with the tools and resources they need to address critical climate challenges and contribute to a greener future, while also expanding their reach into the thriving UAE market."