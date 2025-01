DUBAI - Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ has teamed up with Orion Resource Partners to form a joint venture that will invest in metals and mining, the Abu Dhabi media office said in a statement on Thursday.

Under the 50-50 JV, which will be based in the UAE's capital, ADQ and Orion will initially invest $1.2 billion over four years to source critical minerals.

(Reporting by Federico Maccioni; editing by Jason Neely)