Mastercard has collaborated with Dubai-based hospitality fintech Qlub to expand digital and contactless payment solutions across the GCC region.

The partnership, which includes a minority investment by Mastercard, aims to meet growing demand for seamless and technology-driven dining experiences, according to a press release.

As part of the agreement, Mastercard will process Qlub’s card-not-present transactions through Mastercard Gateway in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

Gina Petersen-Skyrme, Senior Vice President and Country Manager, UAE and Oman, Mastercard, stated: “By combining Qlub’s cutting-edge QR-based payment technology with Mastercard’s global expertise, we’re delivering simpler, faster, and more secure payment experiences for restaurants and consumers alike.”

John Mady, Managing Director, UAE, Qlub, commented: “By combining Qlub’s frictionless QR-based dining technology with Mastercard’s global expertise and secure infrastructure, we’re reimagining how guests and restaurants connect.”

“We aim to make every dining experience faster, safer, and more rewarding, not just in the GCC, but wherever great food brings people together,” Mady added.

Founded in 2021, Qlub currently serves more than 3 million users across 3,000 restaurants in 10 countries.

The hospitality sector innovator recently closed a $30 million funding round backed by Shorooq Partners and Cherry Ventures, with participation from e&, Mubadala Investments, and Legend Capital.

