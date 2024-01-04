Riyadh – Keir International Company and National Grid-SA inked a contract at a value of SAR 14.05 million, according to a bourse statement.

Under the deal awarded on 11 December 2023, the entities will collaborate to implement high voltage underground cables 132 kilovolts (KV) network expansion in Riyadh

The agreement covers the protection, substation automation, design, and telecommunication processes of the station.

Meanwhile, the partnership will reflect on Keir International’s income statements in the first quarter (Q1)of 2024 until Q4-25.

The contract holds 21 months from the signing date of 3 January 2024.

Last November, the listed company won a SAR 34.13 million contract from the Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) to establish a project in a Riyadh-based station.

