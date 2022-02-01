Dubai-based Emirates Group’s airport services subsidiary dnata is investing more than €200 million ($223.5 million) in a new 61,000 sq.m. automated cargo centre at Schipol Airport in Amsterdam.

The facility, Cargo City Amsterdam, based at Schipol South-East in The Netherlands capital, will include increased warehouse space of 19,000 sq.m. and have capacity to process 850,000 tonnes of cargo annually, up from 580,000 tonnes, according to a Dubai Media Office statement.

The statement said the new facility was in response to rapidly growing demand and will create new jobs with dnata, which already employs 1,000 people in the country.

The cargo facility will have capacity to store 2,500 pallets and will feature technology including automated guided vehicles, and smart gates, which automatically record the volume and weight of consignments, scanning them in 3D to speed up the handling service.

“The high level of automation will not only save dnata space and time but will also increase safety and free up staff for higher-value tasks,” the statement said.

Dnata currently has operations in 120 airports in 14 countries.

