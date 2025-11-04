Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani ordered a halt to imports of gasoline, gas oil, and kerosene due to "the country’s achievement of self-sufficiency", the state news agency reported on Tuesday.

"The Ministry of Oil has achieved self-sufficiency through progress made in the oil sector - particularly in liquid fuels - including gasoline, gas oil, and kerosene, in quantities exceeding domestic consumption rates," the state news agency quoted a document from the prime minister’s office as saying.

Iraq is the second largest OPEC producer, and its total oil exports stand at 3.6 million barrels per day.

