Gold prices scaled a record peak on Tuesday, supported by a weaker dollar ahead of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week, where the central bank is widely expected to cut borrowing rates.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold rose 0.1% to $3,680.17 per ounce as of 0109 GMT, after hitting a record high of $3,689.27 earlier in the session.

* U.S. gold futures for December delivery were flat at $3,718.80.

* The dollar traded near a 2-1/2-month low against the euro and close to a 10-month trough versus the risk-sensitive Aussie. A weaker greenback makes gold less expensive for other currency holders.

* U.S. President Donald Trump in a social media post on Monday called for Fed Chair Jerome Powell to enact a "bigger" cut to benchmark interest rates.

* Traders are pricing in a near-certain 25-basis-point (bps) rate cut at the end of the two-day meeting on September 17, with a small chance of a 50 bps reduction, per the CME FedWatch tool.

* Lower interest rates reduces the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.

* SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), said its holdings rose 0.21% to 976.80 tonnes on Monday from 974.80 tonnes on Friday.

* Meanwhile on Monday, a U.S. appeals court refused to allow Donald Trump to fire Fed Governor Lisa Cook - the latest step in a legal battle that threatens the Fed's longstanding independence.

* Elsewhere, spot silver held steady at $42.71 per ounce, platinum eased 0.1% to $1,399.40 and palladium gained 0.4% to $1,188.59.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0430 Japan Tertiary Ind Act NSA Jul 0600 UK Claimant Court Unem Chng Aug 0600 UK ILO Unemployment Rate Jul 0600 UK HMRC Payrolls Change Aug 0900 Germany ZEW Economic Sentiment, Current Conditions Sep 1230 US Import Prices YY, Retail Sales MM Aug 1315 US Industrial Production MM Aug

(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Sumana Nandy)