Futures for Canada's main stock index inched higher on Thursday, tracking upbeat mood in Wall Street, while investors awaited the European Central Bank's policy decision due later in the day.
June futures on the S&P/TSX index were up 0.2% at 7:00 a.m. ET.
The ECB meeting is expected to end the bank's asset purchase programme and signal rate hikes to tame surging inflation.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended 0.7% lower at 20,792.43 on Wednesday.
Dow e-minis were up 152 points, or 0.46% at 6:55 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis were up 21.5 points, or 0.52% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 76 points, or 0.6%.
TOP STORIES
Canada's central bank has signaled plans to race ahead with a series of oversized hikes to curb inflation, raising the risk of plunging the economy into a recession, say economists, though worth it if it keeps rapid price rises from becoming entrenched.
ANALYST RESEARCH HIGHLIGHTS
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd: CIBC raises target price to C$95 from C$90
Enghouse Systems Ltd: CIBC cuts to "neutral" from "outperform"
Suncor Energy Inc: CIBC raises target price to C$65 from C$60
COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET
Gold futures: $1849.2; -0.26%
US crude: $121.74; -0.28%
Brent crude: $123.34; -0.19%
U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON THURSDAY
0830 Initial jobless claim : Expected 210,000; Prior 200,000
0830 Jobless claim 4week average : Prior 206,500
0830 Cont jobless claim : Expected 1.305 mln; Prior 1.309 mln
FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:
TSX market report
Canadian dollar and bonds report
Reuters global stocks poll for Canada
