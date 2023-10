Huge fiscal spending on the military is fuelling short-term economic growth in Russia, but looking at the longer term picture the outlook is dim, the International Monetary Fund's European Director Alfred Kammer said on Friday.

The IMF said this week that significant spending and resilient consumption in a stretched labour market would support gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 2.2% this year in Russia.

