August 29, 2022
INVESTMENT

Egypt’s SubsBase secures $2.4mln in funding round

INVESTMENT

Egypt’s HCFI eyes revenues of $1.10bln in FY21/22

INVESTMENT

MENA investment banking fees rise 18% to $806mln in H1 2022

ACQUISITION

Dubai proptech Huspy acquires two mortgage brokers

INVESTMENT

Dubai's Damac explores $990mln investments in Germany

INVESTMENT

Egypt Aluminum, EMPC reply to news reporting PIF’s potential investment

ACQUISITION

Rothschild's buyout fund tests appetite for $1.5bln software firm A2Mac1

INVESTMENT

Saudi and Uzbek companies sign 14 agreements and MoUs

INVESTMENT

Abu Dhabi's Waha Capital to sell 17 warehouses for $151mln

