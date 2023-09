NEW DELHI - The International Monetary Fund and Financial Stability Board has recommended cross border co-operation and information sharing for consistent regulation of crypto assets, the two said in a joint report to the Group of 20 nations released to the media on Thursday.

A blanket ban that makes crypto activities illegal can be costly and demanding to enforce, the report added.

