Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, named co-founder Yi He as its co-CEO on Wednesday, joining Richard Teng in a dual leadership structure.

Yi He, a longtime Binance executive, has been with the company for more than eight years and currently serves as its Chief Customer Service Officer, according to her LinkedIn profile.

The duo aims to responsibly expand Binance's global presence, strengthen compliance, with Yi's appointment underscoring a push to scale operations while building future-proof infrastructure.

"Yi has been an integral part of the executive leadership team since the launch of Binance," said co-CEO Teng, who announced the news during his Binance Blockchain Week keynote speech.

Binance appointed Teng as CEO in 2023 after founder Changpeng Zhao, known as CZ, pleaded guilty to violating U.S. money laundering laws, and paid a $50 million fine and served nearly four months in prison last year.

Zhao is a Canadian citizen born and raised until the age of 12 in China, and Yi He, the former host of a Chinese TV travel show. The pair were in a romantic relationship and have children together.

Teng, who was a financial regulator prior to his role at Binance, said in November that there has been no decision on whether Zhao would return to the exchange after he was pardoned by U.S. President Donald Trump in October.

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal and Mrinmay Dey in Bengaluru; Editing by Janane Venkatraman)