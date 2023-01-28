MEET THE CEO

WORLD
Middle East
Africa
Indian Sub-continent
China and Asia Pacific
UK and Europe
Americas
Russia
ECONOMY
Global
GCC
Africa
Levant
North Africa
ISLAMIC ECONOMY
Islamic Finance
Islamic Business
Islamic Finance Reports
Islamic Finance Glossary
BUSINESS
Aviation
Banking & Insurance
Careers
Education
Energy
Fintech
Healthcare
Hospitality
Manufacturing
Real Estate
Retail & Consumer
Technology and Telecom
Transport and Logistics
Travel and Tourism
SMEs
Finance
Marketing
Technology
Legal
People
MARKETS
Commodities
Currencies
Equities
Fixed Income
WEALTH
Alternative Investments
Funds
Wealth Management
Sustainability
LEGAL
Crime and Security
Immigration
Policy
Regulations
LIFE
Culture
Entertainment
Food
Health
Leisure & Travel
Sports
OPINION
Business Insights
PROJECTS
BRI
Construction
Industry
Mining
Oil & Gas
Utilities
PRESS RELEASE
Companies News
Government News
People in the News
Research & Studies
Events and Conferences
Africa Press Releases
MULTIMEDIA
Galleries
Videos
WORLD CUP 2022
Home
News
Matches
Groups and Results
Statistics
GO
Social media
MENA - ENGLISH
MENA - ENGLISH
UAE - ENGLISH
KSA - ENGLISH
الشرْقُ الأوسَط
الإمارات
السعودية
WORLD
Middle East
Africa
Indian Sub-continent
China and Asia Pacific
UK and Europe
Americas
Russia
BUSINESS
Banking & Insurance
Careers
Education
Energy
Fintech
Manufacturing
Real Estate
Travel and Tourism
MARKETS
Commodities
Currencies
Equities
Fixed Income
ECONOMY
Global
GCC
Africa
Levant
North Africa
WEALTH
Alternative Investments
Funds
Wealth Management
Sustainability
ISLAMIC ECONOMY
Islamic Finance
Islamic Business
Islamic Finance Reports
Islamic Finance Glossary
SMEs
Finance
Marketing
Technology
Legal
People
PROJECTS
BRI
Construction
Industry
Mining
Oil & Gas
Utilities
OPINION
Business Insights
LIFE
Culture
Entertainment
Food
Health
Leisure & Travel
Sports
MULTIMEDIA
Galleries
Videos
PRESS RELEASE
Companies News
Government News
People in the News
Research & Studies
Events and Conferences
Africa Press Releases
Special Coverage
Focus: Global Wealth Funds
Russia-Ukraine Crisis
The Future of Cryptos
Politics of Oil
UAE Realty Market
WORLD
Middle East
Africa
Indian Sub-continent
China and Asia Pacific
UK and Europe
Americas
Russia
ECONOMY
Global
GCC
Africa
Levant
North Africa
ISLAMIC ECONOMY
Islamic Finance
Islamic Business
Islamic Finance Reports
Islamic Finance Glossary
WORLD CUP 2022
Home
News
Matches
Groups and Results
Statistics
BUSINESS
Aviation
Banking & Insurance
Careers
Education
Energy
Fintech
Healthcare
Hospitality
Manufacturing
Real Estate
Retail & Consumer
Technology and Telecom
Transport and Logistics
Travel and Tourism
SMEs
Finance
Marketing
Technology
Legal
People
MARKETS
Commodities
Currencies
Equities
Fixed Income
WEALTH
Alternative Investments
Funds
Wealth Management
Sustainability
OPINION
Business Insights
LEGAL
Crime and Security
Immigration
Policy
Regulations
LIFE
Culture
Entertainment
Food
Health
Leisure & Travel
Sports
PROJECTS
BRI
Construction
Industry
Mining
Oil & Gas
Utilities
PRESS RELEASE
Companies News
Government News
People in the News
Research & Studies
Events and Conferences
Africa Press Releases
MULTIMEDIA
Galleries
Videos
Social media
GO
Home page
>
Special Coverage
>
MEET THE CEO
MEET THE CEO
MOST READ
1.
Dubai rents, home prices will fall this year in ‘nascent’ communities
2.
Growing interest in Egypt’s treasuries raises fears of hot money inflows
3.
Dubai realtor haus & haus eyes expansion; to hire 150 new staff
4.
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to ‘accelerate’ expansion as passengers rise six-fold in 2022
5.
UAE’s biggest lender FAB appoints Lars Kramer as Group CFO
PICK OF THE DAY
TRADE
India, Egypt expect bilateral trade to reach $12bln in next five years
MORNING BRIEFING
MORNING BRIEFING
Friday Outlook: Asian shares at 9-month high; dollar drops
INSIGHTS
1
Why Biden pushes an assault weapons ban despite the political odds
2
Could Pakistani rupee drop to 80 against dirham in fresh lows?
3
India's Gautam Adani: Asia's richest man in the eye of a storm
4
Recession now or later? Unenviable alternatives for 2023: Kemp
5
Lebanese elite bury blast probe, pushing fragile state closer to edge
THE BRI REPORT
CONSTRUCTION
China is reshaping the Belt and Road Initiative ahead of a post-pandemic era
ZAWYA COVERAGE
REAL ESTATE
Dubai realtor haus & haus eyes expansion; to hire 150 new staff
AVIATION
Wizz Air Abu Dhabi to ‘accelerate’ expansion as passengers rise six-fold in 2022
ISLAMIC FINANCE
VIDEO: Islamic finance industry to grow to $5.9trln by 2026
TRADE
India, Egypt expect bilateral trade to reach $12bln in next five years
LATEST VIDEO
ISLAMIC FINANCE
VIDEO: Islamic finance industry to grow to $5.9trln by 2026
LATEST NEWS
1
UAE announces end of unstable weather conditions
2
Oil prices settle lower on stronger supply outlook
3
Bankers on Adani $2.5bln share sale consider delay, price cut after rout
4
Why Biden pushes an assault weapons ban despite the political odds
5
Ghana's balance of payments deficit worsens to $3.64bln
SPONSORED CONTENT
FINANCIAL SERVICES
First Abu Dhabi Bank - The brand new FAB APP is live
INVESTMENT
PIMCO Asset Allocation Outlook: Risk-off, Yield-on
INVESTMENT
Amid Uncertainty, Value Returns to Bonds