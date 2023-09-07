In anticipation of the imminent release of Apple's iPhone 15, Kaspersky experts have uncovered a range of scams that exploit the excitement surrounding this event. These scams encompass various fraudulent schemes, each carrying distinct risks for unsuspecting consumers, including potential data leaks and financial losses.

In one prevalent deceptive maneuver, scammers entice users with the chance to purchase the iPhone 15 ahead of its official launch. This scheme capitalizes on users' eagerness to be among the first to possess Apple's latest device. Such a scam typically unfolds as follows: scammers claim they can provide pre-release iPhones and promise users the opportunity to acquire them, often at an attractive price. To secure their 'exclusive' purchase, victims are required to make an upfront payment or divulge their financial information. Additionally, users are asked to provide personal identification details such as their name, address, and phone number. Following the submission of payment, the scammers vanish, leaving victims without the promised iPhone and deprived of their funds. Beyond the financial risks, this scam also raises significant privacy concerns, as the pilfered data may potentially be sold on the Dark Market.

Another scam presents participants with the chance to win the new iPhone 15, provided they pay a nominal upfront fee. The typical progression of this scheme unfolds as follows: users are drawn in by the allure of a free iPhone 15, perfectly complementing their anticipation for the impending release. To enter the giveaway, participants are instructed to pay a small fee, often disguised as a "processing" or "registration" fee. After the payment participants receive nothing in return. The promised iPhone remains elusive, resulting in financial losses for those involved.

"In the digital age, scammers are constantly adapting and exploiting our excitement for the latest tech trends. It's crucial for consumers to stay vigilant, verify offers, and safeguard their personal information. Remember, if something seems too good to be true, it often is," comments Tatyana Kulikova, security expert at Kaspersky.

To avoid falling victim to such scams, Kaspersky experts recommend:

Verify the Source: Ensure you are dealing with reputable and authorized sellers, especially for pre-release purchases.

Avoid Upfront Payments: Exercise caution with offers demanding upfront payments for giveaways or pre-release products.

Use Official Channels: Rely on Apple's official website or authorized retailers for genuine purchases.

Check Reviews: Before making any online purchases, research the seller and review customer feedback.

Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA): Safeguard your online accounts, especially those linked to payment methods, with 2FA.

Use Security Solution: An automated security solution, like Kaspersky Premium, will protect you from all known and unknown scams.

Stay Informed: Stay current on common scams and cybersecurity best practices.

