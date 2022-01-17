PHOTO
DUBAI : The India Pavilion at EXPO2020 Dubai is all set to showcase the MSME (Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises) sector from 16th January to 26th January 2022. The sector floor at India Pavilion will showcase India’s growing MSME ecosystem to the global investors and highlight the areas of business collaboration and emerging opportunities in the sector.
Shri Narayan Tatu Rane, Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India will formally inaugurate the MSME sector floor at India Pavilion virtually at EXPO2020 Dubai tomorrow.
The inaugural session will also be attended virtually by Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Minister of State, Ministry of MSME, Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chairman, Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC), Shri B. B. Swain, Secretary, Ministry of MSME and Smt Mercy Epao, Joint Secretary, SME, Ministry of MSME, Government of India along with other eminent dignitaries from India’s MSME sector. Senior officials from Consulate General of India in Dubai will be present at the inauguration ceremony at India Pavilion.
A special film on Khadi will also be launched during the inaugural ceremony.
12 feature films, showcasing the strength of the MSME sector in India will be screened on various topics including MSME Landscape in India, Backing Businesses (Credit support), SFURTI (Rural Artisans), NSIC (Rapid Incubation), Technology Centres (Charkha se Chandrayan) and Success Stories of India’s MSMEs.
A retail shop has been set up by the Khadi & Village Industries Commission (KVIC) at India Pavilion to showcase its products for a period of one month, starting 1st January 2022.
The MSME sector is a key pillar of the Indian economy. There are more than 63 million MSMEs in India, which contributes around 30% of India’s GDP and employ around 110 million people. The sector is also a major contributor to the socio-economic development of the country apart from entrepreneurship development, especially in semi-urban and rural areas of India.
