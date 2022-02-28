Dubai, UAE: Incubayt, a platform specializing in investments and partnerships in sustainability, technology, and finance has launched in the UAE. Headquartered in Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), Incubayt is a home for entrepreneurs, an early-stage investor, and a partner for great companies. As a platform created for founders by founders, Incubayt supports innovative sustainable ideas with disruptive business models.

The need for a sustainable future, while being the largest challenge faced by humanity today, has also created an abundance of opportunities for entrepreneurs to develop creative solutions. By reigniting the inventor spirit of the early industrial era and identifying sustainability-focused solutions, and startups, Incubayt aims to pave the way for a cleaner and greener future.

The Founder:

Established in 2019 by seasoned entrepreneur Sami Khoreibi, Incubayt has implemented an aggressive strategy throughout the years to attract suitable partners. Their 2022 launch is a call for all founders to join them on their journey to making a difference. Incubayt is built around Sami’s passion for sustainability, transformative innovation, and business.

Sami Khoreibi, Founding Partner of Incubayt said: “We are delighted to launch Incubayt as a platform for entrepreneurs focused on advancing sustainability to a whole new level. The United Arab Emirates provides an enabling environment for new businesses to thrive with sustainability high on the agenda. Incubayt has the expertise, experience, and global network to transform innovative ideas into successful businesses and products. At Incubayt we are passionate about sustainability, and we look forward to working closely with future leaders within this field to make a positive and long-lasting impact on the planet.”

Sami’s own success within the sustainability sector has made him an ideal advisor to aspiring eco-friendly entrepreneurs and start-ups. In 2007, Sami launched a solar energy company Enviromena Power Systems to focus on developing clean, carbon-neutral, and alternative energy products. During his 11-year tenure as CEO, Sami helped Enviromena build one of the largest teams of solar experts in the MENA region and led projects worth over USD 700 million across nine countries.

Wisewell

Wisewell, born and developed by Sami Khoreibi at Incubayt, is a start-up

focused on fixing the way we drink and deliver water, a massive challenge in health, sustainability, and infrastructure. The company is launching direct-to-consumer with a subscription-based smart purification system that provides customers with filtered and mineralized water from their taps with no installation required.

Co-Founder and CEO of Wisewell, Sebastien Wakim, said, “Wisewell’s upcoming launch is going to be a game-changer globally. The recent Dubai Can initiative announcement has us excited because it tells us that the UAE is very much aligned with our core purpose of sustainability. We are excited to join this movement and look forward to helping the community reduce its usage of plastic bottled water with the launch of Wisewell.”

Incubayt develops and makes early-stage investments in companies that utilize technology to provide sustainable solutions. Incubayt supports start-ups with a comprehensive incubation process to enable them to develop high-impact and high-growth business models. Incubayt’s portfolio of companies also includes Hatch & Boost, an ESG focused Venture Builder.

If you are a founder with sustainability at the very heart of your business idea, Incubayt provides the expertise, vision, and passion you need to make your idea a reality.

About Incubayt:

Incubayt is a UAE-based ecosystem providing support for entrepreneurs and sustainable start-ups through a tailored incubation process. Led by experienced entrepreneurs, Incubayt provides access to business development and capital, backed by a 360-degree support team. Established in 2019 by entrepreneur Sami Khoreibi, Incubayt aims to change the world for the better by supporting eco-orientated start-ups.

About Sami Khoreibi:

Sami Khoreibi is a seasoned entrepreneur and investor with a track record of successfully founding and exiting businesses across multiple sectors and geographies. He is the Founder and CEO of Incubayt Investments. Sami is recognized by the MIT Technology Review as one of the “top 5 (Arab) innovators under 35”.

