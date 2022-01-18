The Forum will be held with the support of the Union of Arab Chambers and the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the UAE within the framework of the global exhibition EXPO 2020.

The RABC event will be held for two days, on 25th and 26th of January 2022. As part of the Council meeting, a general plenary session for 700 people will be held at the Dubai Exhibition Center (DEC) with the participation of representatives of large businesses, representatives of guest countries, panel sessions, presentations, and signing of agreements. The program of the event also includes business breakfasts, a gala dinner and B2B meetings between representatives of Russia and twenty-two Arab countries in the national pavilions of Russia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Sudan, Morocco, Syria and Oman.

Special attention is paid to the women in the agenda of the RABC Forum. The panel session "The role of a woman entrepreneur in the modern world" will be held within the framework of the Forum, which is scheduled for the 25th of January. Among the participants and speakers of this panel session will be an extensive delegation of presidents and chairmen of women's business associations from 17 Arab countries and the Russian Federation and special guest Mrs. Marie-Christine Oghly, President of the World’s Association of Women-Entrepreneursе.

One of the most important sessions will be the plenary meeting «Future development of Russian-Arab relations in the new realities», which will be attended by H.E. Sheikh Nahyan Bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence of the United Arab Emirates Abu Dhabi, H.E. Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, UAE, Abdullah Mohammed Al Mazrui, President of UAE Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Mr. Ajlan Al Ajlan, Chairman of Federation of Saudi Chambers of Commerce, Mr. Sameer Abdulla Nass, President of Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mikhail Bogdanov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Special Presidential Representative on the Middle East, Igor Babushkin, Astrakhan Region Governor, Andrei Vorobyov, Moscow Region Governor, Mrs. Tatiana Gvilava, Chairperson of the Russian-Arab Business Council, President of All-Russian Public Organization “Women of business”, Russia.

In recent years, the increase in the volume of trade turnover between Russia and the countries of the MENA region indicates a positive dynamic in the development of trade and economic relations. There is an increasing interest in joint investment projects between Russia and individual Arab countries. What further steps need to be taken and what issues need to be resolved to activate Russian-Arab cooperation in the field of economy, trade and investment will be discussed as part of the business program on the sidelines of the Forum.

-Ends-

For your information:

The Russian-Arab Business Council was created in 2003 by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation (RF CCI) and the General Union of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, and Agriculture of the Arab States (the General Union of the Arab Chambers as for now) and works in close collaboration with them.

The Russian-Arab Business Council develops relations, coordinates activities and establishes contacts between business representatives in Russia and the Arab world, establishes business contacts between entrepreneurs, organizes sessions, meetings, business forums, conferences, and roundtables in Russia and the Arab states with the participation of business leaders.

