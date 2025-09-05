XS.com, the global multi-asset broker and fintech leader, is proud to announce its role as the Official Global Sponsor of the Smart Vision Summit, taking place at the Protea Hotel in Johannesburg Wanderers on September 12–13, 2025.

The summit brings together business leaders, innovators, investors, and regulators from South Africa and across the continent to discuss the latest trends, new technologies, and growth opportunities shaping the future of fintech, trading, and financial services in the region.

XS.com will be present at Booth No. 2, offering attendees the opportunity to explore its multi-asset trading platforms, institutional-grade infrastructure, and tailored solutions for both retail and institutional clients. Both regional and international teams will present interactive demonstrations, share insights on market developments, and highlight the core functionalities and advantages of the trading platform.

Regarding the sponsorship, Wael Hammad, Chief Commercial Officer of XS.com, said:

"We are pleased to support the Johannesburg Financial Innovation Summit as the Global Sponsor. South Africa is a dynamic hub for financial technology and innovation, offering significant opportunities to empower traders and investors with advanced, transparent, and accessible platforms. Our participation reflects XS.com’s commitment to driving digital transformation and financial inclusion in rapidly evolving markets."

Smart Vision, known for specializing in major financial events, will provide a forum for knowledge exchange, networking, and collaboration among finance professionals. The summit will serve as a platform to examine the future of the financial industry in South Africa and across the continent.

Dr. Mohammed Elnozamy, Chairman and Managing Director of Smart Vision, welcomed the collaboration:

“We are delighted to have XS.com as our Official Sponsor for the Smart Vision Summit - South Africa 2025. Their outstanding reputation in the fintech and financial services sectors, makes them an invaluable partner for this important event”.

XS.com’s participation highlights its focus on emerging markets, particularly regions experiencing rapid fintech adoption. By combining global expertise with local market knowledge, the company aims to support financial professionals and entrepreneurs in navigating international markets.

As the Global Sponsor of the Johannesburg Financial Innovation Summit, XS.com contributes to building a more inclusive and sustainable financial ecosystem, fostering economic growth, and promoting financial literacy in South Africa and the wider region.

XS.com Company Review

The XS Group (operating under brand name “XS” or “XS.com”) is a Global Multi-Asset Broker providing access to trade a wide range of financial products.

Established in Australia in 2010, XS.com has grown into a global market leader in the FinTech, financial services and online trading industry with licences in various jurisdictions and offices in different locations around the globe.

XS.com offers traders, institutional investors and brokers worldwide access to deep institutional liquidity and advanced trading technology, combined with an efficient user experience, high-quality relationship management and excellent customer support.

Risk Warning: Our products are traded on margin and carry a high level of risk and it is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved.

About Smart Vision

Smart Vision is one of the largest expertise houses that is specialized in the international and local capital markets in the field of training, skills development and organizing international conferences.

Smart Vision is classified in the three top positions in the field of training and financial expertise in the Arab world of the financial sector and capital markets.