DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – With Dubai Airshow fast approaching, the Military Committee Organizing the mega event continues its preparations for what is set to be the biggest Airshow to date. Major General Staff Dr. Mubarak bin Ghafan Al Jabri, Executive Director of the Committee, led a meeting at Dubai World Central (DWC), the site of Dubai Airshow, to discuss continued progress.

The meeting focused on reviewing the preparatory work for Dubai Airshow in line with the approved timeline and plan. The Committee also discussed coordination efforts with all relevant parties and key stakeholders to ensure that the event will be a global success.

The 18th edition of Dubai Airshow will offer new features, including an updated conference agenda covering several key topics, including the future of air travel and passenger experience, as well as the exclusive opening ceremony of the UAE’s Ministry of Defence’s UAE Safety and Effectiveness Conference.

This year’s edition will also host the largest space pavilion in its history, showcasing the latest technologies and solutions in the sector to drive innovation and sustainability in the aerospace industry.

Held at DWC from 13-17 November, the Dubai Airshow will welcome the participation of global leaders and innovators to discuss and identify future trends and explore opportunities. It will shed light on important topics such as space technologies, localization efforts in the sector through the “Make it in the UAE” campaign, and the pivotal role of start-ups in accelerating sustainable development across the industry.

