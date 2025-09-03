Doha, Qatar — Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP), a member of Qatar Foundation, has wrapped up Creative Labs, a two-week, studio-based training program where more than 30 students turned their ideas into working prototypes. Hosted at QSTP and Qatar Scientific Club (QSC), the program received an overwhelming response, attracting more than 160 applications. By the end of the program, participants had developed 17 prototypes after an intensive journey through hands-on innovation, design thinking, and technology integration.



Teams developed inclusive health wearables, designed playful furniture for the elderly, reimagined single-use event items with biodegradable alternatives such as mycelium and potato starch, and built games that spark conversations about social issues. Each project combined social purpose with emerging technology, encouraging participants to explore problems from fresh angles and to design solutions with impact.



Developed with NuVuX, a global leader in creative education, impacting over 13,000 students and 1,850 teachers through their design-based practices, and delivered in partnership with the QSC and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE), Creative Labs brought high school and university students, educators, mentors, and industry partners together under one roof.



Hayfa Al-Abdulla, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Director at QSTP, said: “Creative Labs proves what is possible when curiosity and purpose come together. In our studios, educators and students are not just learning — they are inventing, prototyping, and building solutions the world needs, backed by Qatar’s leading innovation partners.”

She further added, “QSTP through programs like these is shaping a generation of impact-driven innovators who will redefine industries, drive new ventures, and disrupt markets.”

Eng. Abdulrahman Saleh Khamis, Deputy Executive Director of the Qatar Scientific Club, said: “We take pride in our collaboration with QSTP through the ‘Creative Labs’ program, empowering students and innovative educators. By opening our fully equipped and advanced laboratories and workshops to participants, we aim to support the development of promising prototypes and innovations. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to fostering research, innovation, and advancing Qatar’s knowledge-based economy.”

Participants left with practical solutions and the skills to apply them. The ideas developed hold promise to impact community, meet human purpose, and reinforce QSTP’s role as a global tech hub.

For more on QSTP’s programs and upcoming opportunities, visit https://qstp.org.qa/.

