Jumeirah Golf Estates hosted its monthly Jumeirah Pairs event, with this month's format being a Pairs Betterball. The event took place on the Earth course, drawing a strong turnout from the members in tough warm conditions.

Winning via countback with a score of 46 points was the team of Martin Stewart and Alfie Waters. In second place, narrowly missing out on first place via countback, were Oliver Collis and Dhruv Nair, who also finished with a score of 46 points.

In third place was the team of Oliver Turnbull and Steven Noon, scoring 43 points and missing out on the top spot by 3 strokes.

27 players beat Jamie Dreelan (TFA Professional) in the Beat the Pro event on hole 6, with James Finnigan winning the raffle prize after play. Additionally, winning the nearest the pin event on hole 17 was Steven Pyle, hitting his approach to 2 feet.

