Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences proudly participated in the 2024 Global Educational Supplies & Solutions (GESS) exhibition, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre from 12 to 14 November. The foundation's participation highlighted its commitment to fostering educational and medical innovation on both local and global scales.

The audience explored models of projects and programs implemented by the foundation to support excellence in medical and educational fields. The foundation’s booth, which drew significant interest, showcased its international, regional, and local initiatives, as well as its experiences in educational innovation.

As part of the “Leaders in Education Conference” held alongside GESS, His Excellency Dr. Khalifa Al-Suwaidi, Executive Director of the Foundation, led an insightful workshop titled “School Quality: How Do We Achieve It?”. This session explored comprehensive school quality standards, emphasizing the importance of integrating all aspects of the educational process. Central to the discussion was the Hamdan Model for Schools, a holistic approach that merges innovation with high standards in educational performance. Dr. Al-Suwaidi explained how the model supports the creation of an inclusive and forward-thinking educational environment, one that nurtures talent, empowers teachers, and modernizes curricula.

Dr. Al-Suwaidi also showcased the foundation’s pioneering initiatives, including the " Hamdan Talent Rubric", a sophisticated tool designed to identify and support gifted students through scientifically advanced methodologies. This initiative seeks to provide an environment conducive to fostering talent, maximizing the potential of gifted students. Additionally, Dr. Al-Suwaidi highlighted the “Master of Innovative Education” program, a collaborative endeavor with the United Arab Emirates University. This program aims to equip educators with cutting-edge skills in innovative teaching practices, preparing them for leadership roles within educational institutions and promoting excellence in schools through advanced pedagogical methods.

Further, the foundation introduced "Fab Lab UAE," a state-of-the-art educational lab dedicated to fostering innovation and creativity among students and teachers. This unique space enables participants to explore the latest tools and technologies in a dynamic learning environment. Dr. Al-Suwaidi described Fab Lab UAE as a first-of-its-kind initiative within the UAE, designed to nurture a generation of Emirati innovators through hands-on workshops that enhance technical skills and broaden intellectual horizons.

Dr. Al-Suwaidi also discussed the esteemed “Hamdan Educational Awards,” a hallmark of the foundation’s dedication to advancing educational excellence across the UAE and the Gulf region. These awards recognize the exceptional contributions of students, teachers, educators, schools, and supporting organizations. The awards program adheres to the highest international standards in evaluation, ensuring precision and transparency in the selection process.

Attendees expressed a strong interest in the foundation’s comprehensive strategies, particularly those focusing on teacher development and fostering creativity in the learning environment. These initiatives are expected to make a lasting impact on the quality of education, not only in the UAE but also throughout the region and beyond.

Over the past 16 years, GESS has evolved into a premier platform for educational exchange in the Middle East, showcasing the latest in educational solutions, products, and technologies. The exhibition features a robust program of conferences, interactive workshops, and a prestigious awards ceremony, attracting experts and innovators from across the globe.