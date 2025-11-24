Marking its six-year anniversary, EDGE reinforces its industry leadership with 42 disruptive systems launched across the air and space domains, covering propulsion, autonomy, space technologies, and smart weapons, taking the overall EDGE product portfolio to over 250 solutions

50 EDGE-Anduril Omen VTOL aircraft ordered by the UAE

21 agreements and joint ventures signed with major global players including Anduril, Indra Group, Leonardo, L3Harris, Lockheed Martin, Korea Aerospace Industries, Hanwha Aerospace, ASELSAN, and Magnaghi Aerospace Group, among others

EDGE Group’s exports now make up 76% of total 2025 sales of US$ 4.9 billion. Current international order backlog stands at US$ 21 billion

Abu Dhabi, UAE: EDGE Group has closed its participation at Dubai Airshow 2025 (DAS 2025) on a high, marking its six-year anniversary as one of the world’s fastest growing defence and technology groups, and leveraging its position as the largest exhibitor at the world-leading aerospace exhibition to announce one the most ambitious launches in its history. 42 new products and solutions were launched at the event, including the groundbreaking Omen VTOL, the first solution in the ambitious EDGE-Anduril Production Alliance, a unique co-development joint venture partnership with US autonomous systems innovator, Anduril. Several other aerial platforms were introduced in addition to diverse systems covering propulsion, autonomy, space technologies, and smart weapons, taking the overall EDGE product portfolio to over 250 solutions – a staggering 733% increase since its launch in 2019.

21 agreements were signed at DAS 2025, including a major cooperation agreement with Indonesia’s Republikorp which will result in a landmark US$7 billion contract with the

Indonesian Armed Forces EDGE Group’s largest international deal to date; a partnership

with Spain’s Indra to support European defence programmes; and an agreement which is the latest step towards the establishment of a joint venture with Leonardo. Other significant agreements were signed with global players including, among others, L3Harris, Lockheed Martin, Korea Aerospace Industries, Hanwah Aerospace, ASELSAN, and Magnaghi Aerospace Group.

Hamad Al Marar, EDGE Group Managing Director and CEO, commenting at the close of DAS 2025, said: "At this year’s edition of Dubai Airshow, we have demonstrated how EDGE continues to push boldly past existing boundaries to disrupt the industry across the air and space domains.

“EDGE today remains an example of how a country the size of the UAE can rapidly grow and progress on a global scale in these critical domains, long monopolised by the legacy industry giants, by pure self-determination, by investing in the people and technologies of tomorrow, and by forging valuable international partnerships where we can achieve common goals. Two years will fly by quickly and at DAS 2027 we are confident that EDGE will again shake-up the status quo and astound the industry with its latest advancments."

EDGE Group was launched at Dubai Airshow 2019 to great industry fanfare and has risen rapidly to be become one of the world’s leading industry players, developing technologically advanced solutions and bringing them to market from design to production in record speed and quality. Today, the group is active in over 100 countries and has recorded annual revenues of approximately US$ 4.9 billion, with an international order backlog of US$ 21.1 billion. 76% of total sales in 2025, approximately US$ 3.7 billion, were exports.

EDGE employs 17,900 skilled employees from 95 countries.

EDGE Group’s major announcements at Dubai Airshow 2025

Expanded partnership with industry leader Indra Group MoU signed with Indra Group to explore the expanding PULSE NOVA, the UAE-based joint-venture between Indra Group and EDGE established to develop and manufacture next-generation radars, to include EW capabilities, and to enable PULSE NOVA to draw on the capabilities of Indra and EDGE, through SIGN4L, in support of a broader and more competitive portfolio. MoU signed with Indra Group to potentially establish a new JV in Spain dedicated to the development, production and maintenance of loitering munitions and smart weapons for the Spanish, European and some international markets, with potential cooperation across defence programmes in Europe.

Southeast Asia market expansion MoU signed with Vietnam’s Viettel for potential broad cooperation in high-tech defence industry products and advanced technology. USD 7 billion cooperation agreement signed with Indonesia’s Republikorp to supply a broad portfolio of advanced defence systems to the Indonesian National Armed Forces.

International industry collaboration EPI became the first in the region to obtain approval from Raytheon for compliance with the MIL-DTL-5541 Type II Class 1 & Class 3 standards. MoU signed with L3Harris for a framework for joint research and development in artificial intelligence and autonomy. MoU signed with the Federation of Italian Aerospace, Defence and Security Companies to pursue new avenues of industrial cooperation. Agreement signed with Italy-based Magnaghi Aerospace Group to explore cooperation for EDGE to significantly expand and diversify its UAV and aerial solutions capabilities. EPI extended its contract with Strata to produce complex titanium parts for Strata’s Airbus A330 programme.

Forging collaboration with South Korea’s defence industry MoU signed with KAI to explore potential areas of cooperation in the aerospace and defence industry, and related fields. MoU signed with Hanwha Aerospace to explore collaboration on an integrated, multi-layered air defence system for the UAE.

Anduril Joint Venture Joint venture announced to accelerate the design, development, and production of autonomous systems. Announced the formation of a new jointly-owned production, sales and sustainment vehicle, the EDGE–Anduril Production Alliance. UAE has confirmed the acquisition of 50 Omen systems.

Leonardo Joint Venture development Preliminary assessment of technology transfer activities and market potential announced while also defining the key principles of the JV’s governance. Design, development, testing, industrialisation and production, sale/lease and through-life support and training for the JV’s products in the UAE, IP right licensing, and the creation of a skilled locally based workforce. EDGE will have a 51% share. Working towards launched the JV in 2026.

South American market expansion SIAAT awarded contract to deliver MAX 1.2 anti-tank missiles to the Brazilian Marine Corps.

Space capability development Strategic alliance announced with Space42 to launch a satellite communications manufacturing alliance. The Sirb team has entered the preliminary design phase and established a dedicated UAE national team of engineers and specialists. FADA signed MoUs with TII, Unseenlabs, and MBRSC to support ZENITH, a sovereign space operations and data orchestration platform which unifies access to multi-sensor imagery and data from national, commercial, and allied constellations.



New products launched at Dubai Airshow 2025

Autonomous Systems

A future product of the newly announced EDGE-Anduril Production Alliance, Omen is a hover-to-cruise autonomous air vehicle (AAV) designed to pack the endurance, payload, and mission flexibility of much larger systems into a novel runway-independent group 3 airframe. The joint venture enables EDGE to access Anduril’s continuously updated Lattice software platform, a foundational layer of AI-driven command and control that will supercharge both new and existing in-scope joint venture systems.

JERNAS-M is a compact medium altitude, long endurance (MALE) UAV for persistent ISR and precision strike that boosts situational awareness and speeds decision cycles. VORTEX-E delivers precise counter-drone interception while minimising collateral effects, while STRIKE is a rugged fixed-wing weapon carrier that extends tactical reach for medium altitude missions.

Smart Weapons

In a clear shift toward more disruptive solutions across cost effectiveness, performance and speed to market, EDGE has launched a new suite of smart weapons. Most notable is WSM-1, a long-range cruise strike option with resilient navigation and AI-assisted terminal retargeting. The new DARKWING is a modular air or ground launched autonomous strike system with interchangeable seekers and payloads for rapid mission reconfiguration. THUNDER-ER converts legacy aerial munitions into smart stand-off weapons that extend operational reach while lowering lifecycle cost and simplifying sustainment.

Propulsion Systems

To power this wave of autonomous systems and smart weapons, and to secure a resilient local supply chain, EDGE has expanded its propulsion portfolio to include air-breathing piston, turbine, microjet and engines, and a full range of solid, liquid, and hybrid rocket motors. This broadened capability covers propulsion for UAVs, loitering munitions, and missile platforms, together with rocket engines engineered for advanced smart weapons, suborbital missions, and future space launch applications.

Space Capabilities

Building on EDGE’s growing presence in the space domain, ZENITH is a new sovereign space operations and data orchestration platform, unifying access to multi-sensor imagery and data from national, commercial, and allied constellations. It serves as the central hub for discovery, tasking, delivery, and management of large-scale collection and ordering workflows, giving mission teams a single trusted operational picture in real time and enabling secure, efficient, and coordinated mission operations across Earth observation and space awareness domains.

Radar Technologies

EDGE is advancing its sensor and electronic warfare portfolio with new radar and intelligence systems that combine AI, digital processing, and modular design for multi-domain use. The AL HARRIS X is a next-generation AESA radar built for short-range air defence and counter-drone operations, using AI-driven classification and trajectory prediction to strengthen border, coastal, and critical asset protection. The AMES P complements it as an airborne reconnaissance pod for fixed-wing, rotary, and unmanned platforms, delivering high-precision signal detection, real-time geolocation, and advanced electronic support capabilities.

Secure Communications

EDGE has also launched the KATIM GATEWAY X9000M, a pocket-sized, high-assurance network encryptor that redefines secure mobility. The latest in the GATEWAY series, it delivers government-grade encryption in a compact, portable form for secure connectivity all mission environments. Fully interoperable with KATIM’s existing infrastructure, the X9000M expands EDGE’s secure communications portfolio and advances sovereign capability in trusted data protection.