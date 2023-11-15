Players were joined by the three winners of this year’s DP World Tour Championship Luckiest Ball on Earth Grand Final

Morning shotgun won by Daniel Hillier’s Team Hero, while Tyrrell Hatton’s Team DP World emerge victorious from afternoon shotgun

Dubai, UAE – The DP World Tour Championship Rolex Pro-Am has concluded and some of golf’s biggest stars will now head into final preparations for what promises to be an electrifying ending to the DP World Tour Race to Dubai season.

Playing alongside the professionals were some familiar names away from the world of golf, with Irish rugby legend and Grand Slam-winning captain Johnny Sexton, Leon "Locksmith" Rolle from multiple award-winning British drum and bass band Rudimental and Michelin starred chef Jason Atherton, testing their skills around the infamous Earth course at Jumeirah Golf Estates.

The three winners of this year’s DP World Tour Championship Luckiest Ball on Earth Grand Final – David Warham, Misun Kim and Hashem Shana’ah – also took part in the Pro-Am, playing alongside Sweden’s Sebastian Soderberg.

The morning shotgun was won by Team Hero featuring professional Daniel Hillier and amateurs Abhimanyu Munjal, Samvit Chopra and Kunal Seth, while the afternoon shotgun was won by Team DP World consisting of Tyrrell Hatton, Hardeep Singh, Waseem Trumboo and Sachin Mahajan.

Sexton, who played alongside Rory McIlroy, Rashid Abdulla and Avinash Pangarkar as part of Team DP World, said: “It was an absolute pleasure to be asked to participate today and I’m delighted to be here at this amazing golf course playing with some of the best in the world. I’m playing about 80 yards ahead of Rory and he’s still hitting it past me! I love watching him play so to be here up-close is even more special for me.”

Rudimental’s Leon "Locksmith" Rolle, who played with Zander Lombard, Jason Atherton and Nasser Khafaji on Team DP World Tour, said: “Performing music in front of big crowds is second nature to me but playing in a Pro-Am golf tournament isn’t, so I’m definitely feeling the pressure! The professional players are on another level. Just being able to spend time with them is amazing and I feel like I am learning so much. I’m really looking forward to the rest of the week and enjoying as much of the action as possible.”

Atherton added: “Being here today playing in this tournament on such an amazing course is a dream for us amateur golfers and I’m absolutely loving it. I started playing golf when I lived in Dubai from 2000-2005 and really caught the bug, and I’ve been in love with it ever since. I’m really looking forward to what the rest of the week has in store.”

This year’s milestone 15th edition of the DP World Tour Championship promises an unforgettable experience for golf fans and families alike, featuring the top 50 players in the Race to Dubai Rankings in partnership with Rolex, at the fifth and final Rolex Series event of the DP World Tour season.

A number of players from Europe’s victorious 2023 Ryder Cup team will compete, including Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton, Nicolai Højgaard, Viktor Hovland, Robert MacIntyre, McIlroy and Jon Rahm.

The DP World Tour Championship offers a fantastic day out for all, combining world-class golf with an array of exciting activities and experiences including free golf lessons, kids areas, trick-shot shows and sports activations, as well as premium hospitality and food and beverage options. For more information on the DP World Tour Championship visit dpwtc.com.

