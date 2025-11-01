Abu Dhabi, UAE: Abu Dhabi University (ADU), in collaboration with industry leaders including IBM, Microsoft, Huawei, ZAKA AI, Google Developer Groups, and SIFOR, recently hosted the AI & Software Engineering Innovation Day 5.0 at its Al Ain Campus. The event showcased pioneering advancements in AI and software engineering through keynote speeches, workshops, and the finals of the IBM watsonx Orchestrate Student Competition, emphasizing the vital role emerging talent plays in achieving the UAE’s Vision 2031 to diversify its economy beyond oil.

With over 300 students engaged in hands on experience with AI tools, enterprise-level applications, and software development techniques, Innovation Day bridged academic learning with real-world industry challenges. Nine keynote sessions included discussions on “Enterprise vs Hobby: AI Scale” and “Building Agentic Applications,” providing insights into the latest trends shaping intelligent systems. The day concluded with the IBM watsonx Orchestrate Student Competition, where students presented AI-driven solutions on topics ranging from automated workflow optimization and intelligent customer support to sustainable resource management and education technology.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said: "Recent studies project that AI could add up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy by 2030, with the Middle East and North Africa region expected to contribute significantly to this growth. At Abu Dhabi University, we recognize that this transformative potential hinges on developing a highly skilled, innovation-driven workforce. Our commitment through initiatives like Innovation Day 5.0 reflect our strategic role in cultivating local talent capable of leveraging AI to accelerate sustainable development, diversify our economy, and position the UAE as a global leader in smart technology. This event exemplifies how academia can be a catalyst for knowledge-led growth, aligning with national priorities and shaping a future where innovation drives economic resilience and societal progress.”

Alishan Moosavi, Brand Technical Specialist at IBM, added: “IBM is thrilled to partner with Abu Dhabi University to empower students through the watsonx Orchestrate Challenge. This competition is more than just a contest; it is a hands-on opportunity for students to engage with enterprise-level AI and build the intelligent, agentic workflows that are shaping the future of business. We were excited to see the creative and impactful solutions the students developed."

Aligned with UAE Codes Day, the event reinforced ADU’s commitment to equipping students with the skills and experience to lead in a technology-driven future. It also supported strategic goals of enhancing student readiness for the digital economy, fostering industry-academia collaboration, and contributing to the UAE’s vision for a knowledge-based, innovation-led economy.

Professor Adel Khelifi, Chair of Computer Science and Information Technology at Abu Dhabi University, said: “Innovation Day 5.0 highlights the transformative power of AI and software engineering in shaping the future of technology. For our students, it is more than an event, it is an opportunity to translate classroom learning into real-world solutions, collaborate with industry leaders, and showcase their creativity on a global stage. The projects presented reflect the ingenuity and problem-solving mindset that will drive the UAE’s next wave of digital innovation, positioning our graduates as leaders in an AI-driven world."

Through initiatives like AI & Software Engineering Innovation Day, Abu Dhabi University continues to foster innovation, research, and industry collaboration, reinforcing its role in preparing graduates to lead innovate, and make a meaningful impact in the UAE and beyond. Recognized among the top three universities in the UAE and top 250 worldwide by the THE World University Rankings 2026, ADU continues to set new benchmarks in academic excellence and global competitiveness.

About Abu Dhabi University:

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions, translating the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world-class research.

Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Dubai, the University serves over 9000 students from over 100 nationalities. The University is home to five colleges across different disciplines including arts, education, social sciences, business, engineering, health sciences, and law, while offering a diverse range of over 65 undergraduate and graduate programs.

According to the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026, ADU ranks in the top 250 globally. Additionally, it ranks second in the UAE and 75th globally for its research quality, and it is among the top three universities in the UAE, while holding the number one position in the teaching pillar. Additionally, THE Rankings has recognized the University’s Business and Economics subject area as number one in the UAE and the Arab region.

The University has made an impressive performance in THE Young University Rankings 2024, ranking in the 60th position globally among the world's best universities that are 50 years or younger. Furthermore, the University jumped to 70th place in the prestigious THE Asia University Rankings 2025 and was ranked first in the UAE for graduate employability as per the 2025 Global University Employability Ranking.

Parallelly, ADU ranks 391 globally, according to the 2026 edition of the QS World University Rankings, advancing 110 places and 5th in the UAE, up 2 positions from the previous year.

ADU continues to empower faculty and students with state-of-the-art resources, facilities, and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support research-based problem-solving. The University maintains strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and public and private sector organizations, with institutional accreditation from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges' Senior College and University Commission (WASC).

