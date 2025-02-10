Sharjah: The third edition of the UAE Schools and Nursery Show is set to kick off next Friday at Expo Centre Sharjah.

Organised by the Centre with support from the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the event, which will run from February 14 to 16, features an extensive list of key players in the UAE education sector, with over 50 exhibitors, including major educational institutions, schools, and private learning centres.

The 3-day exhibition presents a range of state-of-the-art educational curricula and training programmes, in addition to after-school programmes, services of centres for disabled children, child development initiatives, and extracurricular activities.

This year's Schools and Nursery Show stands out by introducing innovative solutions to enhance the learning process, including AI-powered robots designed to support and strengthen educational systems while providing interactive and engaging learning experiences.

The exhibition will also introduce "smart school transport systems”, underscoring its commitment to providing integrated solutions that cater to the evolving needs of the educational landscape.

With a proven track record of success, having drawn over 3,000 visitors in its last edition, the UAE Schools and Nursery Show serves as an important platform for educational institutions to showcase their programmes and promote their educational services.

It also provides an indispensable opportunity for parents to explore the best private schools and education centres across the UAE, gain insights into exemplary learning options, curricula, and leading inclusive education practices.

Moreover, attendees can engage with representatives of educational institutions, language institutes and education services providers to get acquainted with their advanced educational curricula and training programmes, so they can opt for what best suits their children.

In his remarks, H.E Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah, said that the UAE Schools and Nursery Show underscores the Centre’s commitment to fostering continuous growth in the education sector and introducing forward-thinking solutions that align with global industry trends and developments.

He noted that the exhibition has solidified its position as a key platform that brings together top educational institutions in the UAE. It offers them a valuable opportunity to showcase their programmes and promote their services, enhancing their reputation and institutional visibility and increasing student enrollment opportunities.

Al Midfa also highlighted the exhibition’s significance in strengthening public-private partnerships in the education sector, facilitating the exchange of expertise and knowledge-sharing, and fostering meaningful collaboration among all stakeholders. This, in turn, enhances the learning experience and provides outstanding educational opportunities for students.

The exhibition will host a series of workshops and awareness seminars. Led by a distinguished lineup of education professionals and experts, along with school principals and teachers, these sessions will delve into the modern standards of education and its innovative systems and processes.

The symposiums will also explore the importance of integrating e-learning tools into curriculum development, in addition to drawing up strategies for talent cultivation.

This year’s edition of the exhibition, open to visitors daily from 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM, is also packed with a diverse array of cultural and creative activities and programmes tailored for children.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Ali Elgendy

Misbar Communications

ali@misbar-me.com

Ahmad Aldwairi

Misbar Communications

ahmad.aldwairi@misbar-me.com