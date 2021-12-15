Dubai, United Arab Emirates : Innovation and digitalization in Dubai Government were celebrated as part of the inaugural Tejari Procurement Excellence Awards, with the Government praised for their advances in new technology and transforming the role and impact of procurement.

The award ceremony, which took place at the Address Sky View, recognised various government entities for their work as part of their digital procurement transformation journey. Winners included the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, recognising their achievement of becoming the first government entity to successfully integrate with the UAE Pass for signing electronic contracts.

Other winners included the Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprise Development for the best innovative automation project for their entrepreneur ecosystem and Dubai Airports, who were successful in the ‘Procurement Pioneer’ category for best procurement innovative solution for tenders. Dubai Future Foundation was awarded the Visionary Spotlight Award for outstanding contribution to the evolution of digital procurement.

During a keynote speech, Dr Reem Abdulaziz, Deputy Director of Contracts & Procurement Department, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai, highlighted the entity’s digital transformation journey across key areas of their business from sourcing optimization to supplier management, transforming the way they do procurement.

During the address, Abdulaziz applauded the state-of-the-art system for enabling the best technical solutions in procurement, contracting and facilitating work procedures. And as a result, it highlighted the elimination of paper from tender processes, which dramatically reduced the time to complete procedures and freed up resources to focus on other mission-critical aspects of the department.

In addition to the Dubai Future Foundation award win, the government entity also signed an MoU with JAGGAER/Tejari further expanding their current partnership. The new framework will see the implementation of JAGGAER’s eProcurement capability, an online catalogue-based shopping experience for goods and services enabling end-users to order to facilitate project requirements on the entity’s 'FutureBuy’ procurement platform.

Hany Mosbeh, Vice President of Sales Middle East & Africa JAGGAER, said: “At the core of digital procurement is innovation. We, therefore, need to constantly push the boundaries to ensure solutions focus on the business challenges, processes and people to ensure positive business outcomes and results.

“We are incredibly proud of our longstanding partnership with the Dubai Government. I want to congratulate everyone involved in the inaugural award ceremony and look forward to celebrating their continued success in the future.”

To view a short video of the award ceremony please use the following link: https://we.tl/t-mB36XgUyup

-Ends-

About JAGGAER: Procurement Simplified

We drive customer value for buyers and sellers through our globally connected network served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER develops and provides comprehensive source-to-settle SaaS-based solutions, including advanced Spend Analytics, Category Management, Supplier Management, Sourcing, Contracts, eProcurement, Invoicing, Supply Chain Management and Inventory Management. These all reside on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend management solutions for more than 25 years and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia.

