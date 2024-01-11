Abu Dhabi/Dubai, UAE – TrailRunner International (TRI), a leading global strategic communications advisory firm, today announced the expansion of its Middle East operations. Following the recent appointment of Seth Hand as the new Head of Middle East, TRI has further enhanced its presence in the region with the addition of three new senior team members.

The new hires reaffirm the firm's commitment to the dynamic and rapidly developing MENA region and are in direct response to growing demand from TRI's diverse client base. To meet this demand, TRI established offices in Abu Dhabi and Dubai last year.

Joining the team are Anan Ibrahim and Christoph Diesch, both appointed as Directors, bringing a wealth of regional experience. They are joined by Associate Hannah Guenther, who recently transitioned from TrailRunner’s New York City office, adding her significant U.S. and international expertise to the firm's local capabilities in the UAE.

“This is a real statement of our commitment to investing in top talent and expertise, particularly across the key sectors of energy, technology, and finance,” said Seth Hand, Managing Director of the Middle East. “Strengthening our team in the Middle East, a region of immense growth and opportunity, will help us serve the dynamic needs of our clients as we kick off 2024.”

With 15 years of experience in communications, Ibrahim will work closely with TRI’s team in the U.S. to build TRI's expanding energy portfolio. Her notable achievements include leading the energy practice in the UAE for Edelman and serving as Head of Media Relations for the Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC).

Diesch brings over a decade of experience across government, corporate, and startup sectors. His expertise in technology, built through his leadership of projects for notable clients at other global agencies in the region, including Edelman and APCO Worldwide, will be invaluable in his new role at TRI.

Guenther, with more than five years at TRI’s New York office, will leverage her extensive experience in government, finance, technology, and healthcare sectors to directly support both TRI's regionally based clients and international clients looking to unlock opportunities in the region.

TrailRunner International is poised for an exciting year of growth and innovation in the Middle East, driven by its expanded team and enhanced regional capabilities.

About TrailRunner International

TrailRunner International is a rapidly growing global strategic communications firm that provides crisis communications, financial communications, and ongoing corporate communications support to the world’s top enterprises, institutions, and individuals. TrailRunner is headquartered in Dallas/Fort Worth, with offices in New York, Nashville, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, London, Shanghai, and Truckee, Calif. Learn more at www.trailrunnerint.com

For media contacts:

Hannah Guenther

E: hannah.guenther@trailrunnerint.com