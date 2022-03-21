Saudi Arabia: Aligning with Saudi Vision 2030, IHG® Hotels & Resorts, one of the world’s leading hotel companies, has reaffirmed commitment to expand its brand portfolio across various market segments within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. With a current pipeline of 28 hotels, IHG is adding over 10,000 rooms to the Kingdom’s supply in next 2-3 years, significantly boosting tourism infrastructure to cater to diverse audiences. With more high-profile signings expected in the coming months, this number is set to increase significantly.

Following Saudi Arabia’s drive towards investment and development in the tourism sector , IHG has strengthened its expansion plans in the market. Last year, IHG announced close to 10 signings hotels across brands such as Six Senses, InterContinental Hotels & resorts, Crowne Plaza and Hotel Indigo, which was a brand debut in the country. Additionally, the company is expected to open close to over 10 hotels in Saudi Arabia this year. IHG will also be bringing more global brands to KSA including Regent and Kimpton, which are both global benchmarks in luxury hospitality.

The company is complementing its KSA plans with a strong talent agenda, with a keen eye on hiring and developing Saudi talent to ensure that the company delivers authentic Saudi guest experiences and upskill the communities they operate in, especially in secondary and tertiary cities. IHG is working with the Ministry of Human Capital development to develop the hospitality talent pool in the Kingdom and ensure they have the right talent to cater to the expected future demand.

Haitham Mattar, Managing Director, India, Middle East & Africa, IHG said: “IHG has a long- standing history of operating in Saudi Arabia, and we have been a firm partner and contributor to Saudi ambitions in tourism and hospitality. Our growth over the last year is testament to our commitment to investing in the hospitality sector and developing local talent to showcase true Saudi hospitality to guest coming to the country from across the world. In line with the Tourism Development Strategy, we will continue to bring our brands to various locations within the country, as we commit to introducing new hospitality experiences and further cement our role as a member of the Saudi community.”

With Saudi Arabia moving at pace to achieve its Vision 2030 goals, developing its much anticipated giga and mega projects, IHG is working to roll out its full portfolio in destinations ranging from global metropolitan hubs such as Riyadh, Jeddah and Makkah to emerging destinations such as Al Khobar, Abha and Dammam. To align its ambitions with that of Vision 2030, IHG has fostered robust partnerships, including those with Ministry of Tourism, Ministry of Investment Tourism, as well as other respected government entities to facilitate developments across areas such as hospitality investment and destination promotion.

As further a mark of confidence in Saudi economic development, IHG opened its Saudi headquarters in 2020 in Riyadh and expanded its community of experts to manage its existing network of 36 operating hotels as well as a growing pipeline.

IHG currently operates 36 hotels across 5 brands in Saudi Arabia, including: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn , Staybridge Suites and voco with a further 28 hotels in the development pipeline due to open within the next three to five years.

