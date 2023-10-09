Dubai: Drink Dry, one of the leading non-alcoholic beverage distributors in the GCC, is delighted to announce its newest partnership with the world’s leading alcohol-free bar group, The Virgin Mary (TVM) Collective. The exciting collaboration will see these two drinks powerhouses join forces to bring world-class alcohol-free cocktails to people across the Middle East. Strengthening their position in the market, Drink Dry is proud to be the leading importer and distributor of non-alcoholic drinks in both the UAE and KSA.

In their quest for a regional distribution partner with the same ethos, Drink Dry was the perfect choice for TVM, with both brands being true pioneers in the sector with the same alignment when it comes to quality, alcohol-free products for the Middle Eastern market. With multiple venues in both the operating and planning phase, TVM is at the forefront of a socialising revolution that centres the social occasion for consumers around conviviality rather than alcohol. With Drink Dry at the helm of distribution operations across the Middle East, the partnership is a perfect match and will delight the growing category of non-alcoholic drinkers and sober curious consumers across the region.

Erika Doyle, Founder of Drink Dry, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering exclusively with the esteemed TVM, bringing additional world-class products to the people of the GCC and further cementing the growth of the NoLo sector here in the region”. Providing consumers with even more quality choices, we are incredibly excited to showcase increased non-alcoholic drink options on menus across venues in the GCC.”

Vaughan Yates, TVM Collective Founder and Co-Owner, said: “We are named after the world’s most popular alcohol-free cocktail – The Virgin Mary, and we pride ourselves in delivering an unparalleled flavour journey for our customers. That is why we are so pleased to be working with Drink Dry to bring a range of products to our venues in cities like Riyadh and Dubai, that will enhance the social experience for everyone who joins us.”

“The Middle East is an incredibly diverse landscape with an increasingly discerning population, and we know people are looking for a place where they can sit down with friends and really connect in a lively yet mindful drinking environment. In partnership with Drink Dry, our TVM bar menus will feature a wide range of alcohol-free cocktails, beers, wines and more to ensure there’s always plenty to discover.”

Under the moniker TVM, the group now has venues open in Diriyah Gate in Riyadh and Alserkal Avenue in Dubai, with several more operations coming on stream in the Middle East in 2024. Drink Dry is the preferred supplier of alcohol-free products for all the bars in TVM Collective’s Middle Eastern franchise operation.

About Drink Dry:

Drink Dry is the first non-alcoholic online marketplace for premium drinks in the UAE. The online platform was founded in 2021 by Erika Doyle, with the intention of gathering good quality drinks under one umbrella and making it easier for those looking for alternatives to alcohol to quench their thirst. The online marketplace offers a curated selection of non-alcoholic hops, spirits, still and sparkling grape, cocktails, and tonic mixers – all one click away and conveniently delivered to your doorstep. Not to mention that Drink Dry’s premium beverages contain less sugar and calories compared to average adult drinks, making them the perfect indulgent drinks that you can enjoy guilt-free.

About The Virgin Mary (TVM) Collective:

TVM Collective is the leading franchisor of alcohol-free bars worldwide. The company was established in Ireland in May 2019 with the launch of its inaugural venue - The Virgin Mary Bar Dublin. The concept for an entirely alcohol-free cocktail bar was first conceived by Vaughan Yates, who is the Founder & Creative Director of 1751 Ltd., renowned for its strategy expertise in the drinks industry. He is joined by co-owners Nicola Connolly and Sarah Connolly who have over 20 years’ communications and marketing experience in the beverage sector respectively. In 2020, the franchise concept expanded to include an extensive alcohol-free online store for the island of Ireland. In 2021 they launched their first temporary international franchise with TVM Abu Dhabi. The opening of TVM Riyadh, in the UNESCO heritage site of Diriyah Gate in December 2022, was the first international franchise in Saudi Arabia in the company’s expansion. Launching October 2023, TVM @ The Fridge in Dubai is the newest offering for the group in conjunction with respected partners The Fridge. TVM Collective is poised to open several more franchises by the end of 2024 with their partners Yakoon.

