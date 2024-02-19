Dubai, UAE: Careem, the region’s leading multi-service app, reveals interesting insights into how Dubai residents celebrated Valentine’s Day this year.

Careem Express

Flower deliveries through Careem Express, Careem’s B2B delivery service, soared with a remarkable 124% increase in the first two weeks of February compared to January. Across Dubai, 30,000 flowers were delivered, with one customer receiving a floral arrangement with an iPhone 15 Pro Max Gift Box, valued at over AED 5,000. Ferns n Petals retained its position as the vendor with the highest number of orders for the second consecutive year. Careem Express also made history by breaking its own record, delivering over 15,000 Valentine’s Day orders on February 14th, marking the highest number of orders processed in a single day in the UAE.

Careem Food

When it came to indulging in culinary delights on the most romantic night of the year, sushi emerged as the top choice among Dubai residents. Overall, sushi orders experienced a 23% surge in orders on February 14th compared to the previous day, with Sushi Buzz witnessing a remarkable 41% increase in orders through Careem. The Sushi Buzz Valentine’s Combo meal became the most ordered dish. Notable increases in orders were also seen at Sumo Sushi & Bento - UAE (33%) and Moshi - Momo & Sushi (14%). Krispy Kreme emerged as the most popular dessert choice on Valentine’s day, witnessing a notable 48% increase in orders on February 14th.

Careem Quik

Valentine’s Day sales on Careem Quik, Careem’s ultra fast grocery delivery service, were dominated by flowers and cards, which collectively accounted for approximately 93% of the total items sold. On February 14th, Quik orders witnessed a notable 16% increase, indicating last-minute romantic gestures among residents. The most active and romantic neighborhoods where Careem Quik thrived included Concord, Jumeirah Lake Towers (JLT), and Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC).

Careem also unveiled an exclusive Valentine’s Day ‘Panic Button’ this year, providing those who may have overlooked their romantic plans with a specially curated date night inclusive of a romantic dinner for two, a premium ride to and from the venue, along with flowers and chocolates, all through one tap on the Careem app.

