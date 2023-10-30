Muscat: In our continuous commitment to providing convenient and accessible banking services, BankDhofar is now offering parents the ability to open children's accounts online via our website. This new feature makes it easier and more convenient for parents to get their children started on the right financial footing. The Children's Account is offered from new born to children under 13 years old.

To open a children's account online, parents simply need to visit BankDhofar’s website and download the form. Once the form is downloaded, they must fill the form along with a copy of a birth certificate of the child and Omani ID or passport, and the father's ID or passport and email it to BankDhofar’s dedicated children’s account team at child@bankdhofar.com. Once the account is open, parents can manage it online and set up features such as recurring deposit, parental controls, and automatic transfers to savings accounts.

"We understand that parents are busy, and we want to make it as easy as possible for them to help their children develop good financial habits," said Talib Mohamed Al Hajri, AGM-Interior Branches & Direct Sales Unit at BankDhofar. "Our added online children's account opening feature gives parents the flexibility to open an account from anywhere, at any time."

BankDhofar’s children's account offers a number of benefits for parents and children, whether it is intended for higher education or long-term aspirations, this account acts as a firm foundation for every child's future savings. With options such as; no minimum balance, flexible recurring deposit, and monthly financial assistance through the social protection program.

