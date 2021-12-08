Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia : Engineer Sami Al Angari, Vice Chairman and CEO of Algihaz Holding, was named “Sustainability Leader of the Year” at the recently concluded Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards 2021, which is presented by Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group (ADSG) and supported by Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD).

The annual event, which was held virtually this year, is a unique award and recognition scheme that is designed to celebrate sustainability best practices and raise awareness about the benefits of sustainability management in the region.

Algihaz Holding has been investing in sustainable energy aspects locally and internationally for several years, and it has committed to sustainability and renewable energy implementation in the future, which is aligned with the Saudi Vision 2030.

The Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leaderships Awards recognize organizations that are mainly committed to protecting and improving air and groundwater quality, as well as the biodiversity of the desert and marine ecosystem through partnerships with other government entities as well as the private sector.

Furthermore, it recognizes organizations that adopt international best practices and innovations to develop effective policy measures, which seek to raise environmental awareness, facilitate sustainable development, and ensure that environmental issues remain at the top of national and international agendas.

For Algihaz Holding, the award is a result of the orientations of the company towards adopting the best long-term sustainability strategies for the infrastructure industry and reducing toxic emissions, in addition to providing the region with the basis for future growth.

Algihaz Holding is also providing its sustainable solutions and making them accessible to millions of people around the world through the implementation of several environmentally friendly projects in both the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and across the region.

Organized by ADSG, and run annually since it was launched in 2015, the Abu Dhabi Sustainable Business Leadership Awards are the region’s only independent annual awards for sustainability achievements.

About Algihaz Holding:

Algihaz Holding is a leading investment company Based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The company focuses on renewable energy, healthcare, digital solutions, telecommunications, entertainment, Oil and gas services and diversified related solutions. With a track record of more than 45 years of success, the company manages a diversified portfolio of assets and investments in Saudi Arabia and around the world. Algihaz also invests in the areas of global growth and innovation with best-in-class industrial solutions that are offered through various projects across the Kingdom and international markets. For more information visit: www.algihaz.com

