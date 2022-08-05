Social media
Equities
August 5, 2022
MORNING BRIEFING

Monday Outlook: Asia shares subdued; dollar extends gains

Monday Outlook: Asia shares subdued; dollar extends gains
Monday Outlook: Asia shares subdued; dollar extends gains
GLOBAL MARKETS

Asia shares subdued, dollar encouraged by U.S. rate risk

Asia shares subdued, dollar encouraged by U.S. rate risk
Asia shares subdued, dollar encouraged by U.S. rate risk
EQUITIES

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf bourses track oil prices lower; Egypt gains

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf bourses track oil prices lower; Egypt gains
Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf bourses track oil prices lower; Egypt gains
EQUITIES

Kuwait Stock Exchange among top 10 performing markets in world

Kuwait Stock Exchange among top 10 performing markets in world
Kuwait Stock Exchange among top 10 performing markets in world
EQUITIES

Top Indian lender SBI posts lower Q1 profit on investment book losses

Top Indian lender SBI posts lower Q1 profit on investment book losses
Top Indian lender SBI posts lower Q1 profit on investment book losses
FINANCIAL SERVICES

Why the banks financing Musk's Twitter deal are unlikely to be able to help him walk away

Why the banks financing Musk's Twitter deal are unlikely to be able to help him walk away
Why the banks financing Musk's Twitter deal are unlikely to be able to help him walk away
ACQUISITION

Musk says Twitter deal should go ahead if it provides proof of real accounts

Musk says Twitter deal should go ahead if it provides proof of real accounts
Musk says Twitter deal should go ahead if it provides proof of real accounts
ACQUISITION

Alexa! Start my Roomba: Amazon buys robot vacuum maker for $1.7bln

Alexa! Start my Roomba: Amazon buys robot vacuum maker for $1.7bln
Alexa! Start my Roomba: Amazon buys robot vacuum maker for $1.7bln
EQUITIES

Tesla sets August 25 as trading day for three-for-one split shares

Tesla sets August 25 as trading day for three-for-one split shares
Tesla sets August 25 as trading day for three-for-one split shares
Read more