Emirates Islamic Bank (EIB), rated A+ (stable) by Fitch, has issued mandates for a dollar-denominated five-year benchmark Reg S senior unsecured sustainability-linked sukuk.

El Sukuk Company is listed as the issuer of the Wakala/Murabaha structure, with EIB, a subsidiary of Emirates NBD, named obligor.

Banks mandated include Bank ABC, Citi, DIB, Emirates NBD Capital, Mashreq, and Standard Chartered Bank as Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls commencing 15 September 2025.

Emirates NBD Capital and Standard Chartered Bank are acting as Joint Sustainability Structurers.

The expected rating of the sukuk is A+ by Fitch, which will come under EI Sukuk Company Ltd.’s $4 billion Certificate Issuance Programme.

An amount equal to the net proceeds of the issuance is intended to be allocated to finance or re-finance a portfolio of General Corporate Purpose Sustainability-Linked Financings in accordance with Emirates Islamic’s SLL Funding Framework.

It will be listed on Nasdaq Dubai and Euronext.

In March, EIB issued a 5-Year $750 million sukuk, with a five-year benchmark fixed rate.

(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)

bindu.rai@lseg.com