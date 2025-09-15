PHOTO
Emirates Islamic Bank (EIB), rated A+ (stable) by Fitch, has issued mandates for a dollar-denominated five-year benchmark Reg S senior unsecured sustainability-linked sukuk.
El Sukuk Company is listed as the issuer of the Wakala/Murabaha structure, with EIB, a subsidiary of Emirates NBD, named obligor.
Banks mandated include Bank ABC, Citi, DIB, Emirates NBD Capital, Mashreq, and Standard Chartered Bank as Joint Lead Managers and Joint Bookrunners to arrange a series of fixed income investor calls commencing 15 September 2025.
Emirates NBD Capital and Standard Chartered Bank are acting as Joint Sustainability Structurers.
The expected rating of the sukuk is A+ by Fitch, which will come under EI Sukuk Company Ltd.’s $4 billion Certificate Issuance Programme.
An amount equal to the net proceeds of the issuance is intended to be allocated to finance or re-finance a portfolio of General Corporate Purpose Sustainability-Linked Financings in accordance with Emirates Islamic’s SLL Funding Framework.
It will be listed on Nasdaq Dubai and Euronext.
In March, EIB issued a 5-Year $750 million sukuk, with a five-year benchmark fixed rate.
(Writing by Bindu Rai, editing by Seban Scaria)