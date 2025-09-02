Arab National Bank, rated A1 Stable (Moody’s) / A- Stable (S&P) / A- Stable (Fitch), has set IPTs for its US dollar perpetual non-call 5.5-year AT1 sustainable sukuk offering at 6.875% area.

The sukuk will be issued under ANB’s $3 billion Additional Tier 1 Capital Certificate Issuance Programme. It will be listed in LSE’s International Securities Market.

ANB Capital, Arqaam Capital, BofA Securities, Citigroup, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Kamco Investment, SMBC Bank International and Standard Chartered are the lead managers and bookrunners. HSBC and Standard Chartered are also the sustainability structurers.

(Writing by Seban Scaria seban.scaria@lseg.com; editing by Daniel Luiz)