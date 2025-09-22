Surpassing various strong nominees from international brands, the VinFast VF 3 was proudly shortlisted and went on to secure a resounding victory with an overwhelming score. With its unique, stylish design and outstanding features, the VF 3 completely won over the Carvaganza Editorial Board, comprised of Indonesia's leading automotive experts.
As part of the awards, the VinFast VF 3 was also proudly named among the Top 3 nominees for the "Best Value Electric Car" category, which recognizes models that deliver the greatest value to consumers.
Carvaganza Editors' Choice (CEC) is among the most prestigious automotive awards in Indonesia, held annually by Carvaganza magazine. Since its debut in 2016, CEC has established itself as a trusted benchmark for automakers across the country. The award is highly regarded by industry experts for its professionalism and absolute independence, with the Jury Panel operating free from commercial influence.
This year's evaluation runs from September 2024 through August 2025 and sets a new record with 159 participating models from various brands. Each vehicle is assessed either through independent test drives or in-depth expert reviews, ensuring the most comprehensive evaluation possible. Winners are not only recognized as the "best in their segment" but also celebrated as a source of inspiration for the entire industry.
The jury highly commended the VF 3 for its agile performance, distinctive modern design, and its role in inspiring creativity while accelerating the green transition. Its appeal is further amplified by VinFast's outstanding sales and after-sales policies, seamlessly integrated within a comprehensive green ecosystem, together forging a unique competitive edge that sets the VF 3 apart as a true game-changer in its segment.
Mr. Kariyanto Hardjosoemarto, CEO of VinFast Indonesia, shared, "We are immensely proud that the VF 3 has been recognized with the 'Best Newcomer' award. This milestone not only affirms VinFast's innovative capability but also highlights the VF 3's pioneering mission as a new force in the green transition. We are confident this model will make a clear impact on the market and empower VinFast to continue creating world-class products with a Vietnamese identity, contributing to shaping the green future of the global automotive industry."
Previously, the VF 3 was also named the "Most Ideal First Electric Vehicle" by the prestigious automotive magazine, AutoFun Indonesia. AutoFun noted that amid the booming mini-car trend, the VF 3 has emerged as a top recommendation in its class due to its perfect balance of design, price, and features.
VinFast has made significant strides in Indonesia in just over a year since entering the market. The company offers a diverse product lineup spanning the most popular segments, including the VF 3 (mini-SUV), VF 5 (A-segment), VF 6 (B-segment), VF e34 and VF 7 (C-segment). All models come with exceptionally attractive sales and after-sales policies, such as battery subscription policy, free charging, a guaranteed buy-back value of up to 90%, and 0% interest on vehicle loans.
Furthermore, VinFast has been actively expanding its network of authorized dealers and service centers throughout Indonesia. The Company is also a pioneer in building a comprehensive green transition ecosystem by partnering with strategic allies such as the pure-electric taxi company Green SM and the global EV charging station developer V-Green. With the upcoming EV assembly plant in Subang, VinFast aims to increase its localization rate and make a positive contribution to the local EV industry./.
