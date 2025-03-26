Britain's economy is forecast to grow by 1.0% this year, finance minister Rachel Reeves said on Wednesday, citing the latest projections from the Office for Budget Responsibility.

The new prediction was much weaker than a forecast of 2.0% growth for 2025 in the OBR's previous outlook published in October, when Reeves delivered her first full budget.

The OBR expects economic output to expand by 1.9% in 2026 and by 1.75% over the rest of the decade, Reeves said as she delivered a half-yearly budget update.

Those forecasts compared with the OBR's previous expectations for growth of 1.8% in 2026 and 1.5% in 2027.

