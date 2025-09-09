The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced that nine leading companies are sponsoring its events and initiatives aimed at strengthening the competitiveness and leadership of the UAE labour market, enhancing worker wellbeing, and reinforcing community belonging.

The sponsoring companies include Damac Properties and Aldar Properties as Diamond sponsors; Insurance Pool and Sobha Realty as Platinum sponsors; Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du), Emirates General Petroleum Corporation (Emarat), Electronic Documents Centre (EDC), and National Marine Dredging Company (NDMC) as Gold sponsors; and Al Rostamani Group as Silver sponsor.

The sponsorships cover key initiatives such as the Emirates Labour Market Award, as well as events and activities dedicated to workers during national and international occasions, in addition to MoHRE’s internal events.

During the ceremony, Al Nuaimi praised the sponsors for their contributions, noting that their commitment to social responsibility underscores their strong and enduring partnership with the Ministry and has a positive impact on the UAE’s labour market. He explained that sponsors were selected based on the competitiveness of their profiles, submitted offers, adherence to the highest standards of excellence and innovation, consistency of their business models with award criteria, and the robust governance of their social responsibility standards.

Al Nuaimi further reaffirmed MoHRE’s openness to partnering with additional private sector companies wishing to support its initiatives, emphasising the Ministry’s commitment to strengthening its collaboration with the private sector and enabling companies to play an active role in enhancing the leadership and competitiveness of the labour market.

In this context, Hussain Sajwani, Founder of Damac Properties, said, "At Damac, we are pleased to continue our cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and its qualitative initiatives, especially the Emirates Labour Market Award, which reflects the vision of our wise leadership in enhancing competitiveness and efficiency in the UAE labour market."

He added, "We support these awards and initiatives in line with our continuous commitment to actively contribute to the national development process, enhance competitiveness, and create an attractive work environment that consolidates the UAE's position as a global hub for attracting skilled labour and professional competencies."

Bayan Al Hosani, Chief People and Communications Officer at Aldar Group, said, "We are honoured to support the efforts of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation to enhance the competitiveness of the work environment in the UAE. Our joint efforts contribute to achieving the visionary leadership's aspirations to solidify the nation's global position as a preferred destination for international talent to work and live. The UAE’s Emiratisation agenda is at the forefront of Aldar's priorities, and we continue to foster a supportive work environment that invests in Emirati talent, hones their skills, and provides them with promising growth opportunities and global expertise. Through our support for the Ministry's efforts in this regard, we look forward to contributing to the enrichment of the work environment in the country and stimulating further growth.”

Francis Alfred, CEO of Sobha Realty, said, "The company is happy to cooperate with the Ministry and sponsor its initiatives for the third consecutive year. These initiatives contribute to enhancing communication and cooperation with government entities while reinforcing our commitment to corporate social responsibility."

The announcement was made during a ceremony held recently at MoHRE’s headquarters in Dubai, during which Mohammed Saqr Al Nuaimi, Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services at the Ministry, signed sponsorship contracts with representatives of the companies.