The successful event demonstrated a unified vision, reinforcing TrustPal's role as a vital partner for FA firms seeking scalable, compliant, and modern solutions across the region. We believe that deep industry experience is essential for true innovation. TrustPal is focused on leveraging practical knowledge to build sophisticated technology that is both accessible and highly efficient, bringing about positive change in the competitive landscape for financial advisory firms.
The commitment to practical, effective technology was perhaps best encapsulated by Mr. Lee Chiwi, CEO of Precepts Group International as well as TrustPal’s Strategic Adviser, who remarked on the platform’s launch: “The Trustpal platform will be a game changer and help advisers facilitate regional estate planning. The set up of trusts will be democratized in this eco- system and be central to any client looking to house and manage his insurance, investment and other assets. The time is ripe and opportunities in abundance”
Accordingly, TrustPal's system was strategically structured around the DAAS (Distribution as a Service) core, which seamlessly integrates pre-sale and post-sale dashboards to optimise the entire Financial Advisor (FA) workflow. The core value lies in enhancing both revenue generation and operational efficiency. Focusing on the pre-sale process, the 开源-expand revenue solution provides a profitable pathway for FA firms to seamlessly integrate and monetise specialised estate planning services. This model not only expands the service offerings of partner firms but also strengthens the overall ecosystem by outlining clear protocols for rapidly and effectively onboarding new advisers, thereby scaling regional coverage with proven success. Concurrently, the post-sale focus highlighted the revolutionary capabilities of the 节流-reduce expenditure solution itself, explicitly designed for day-to-day backroom hassle-free for FA firms. This ease of adoption is critical, eliminating onboarding friction. Beyond deployment, the DAAS platform ensures firms can achieve unprecedented operational efficiency by providing automated, real-time tracking of case progress and highly accurate commission processing, allowing advisors to dedicate more time to clients rather than administration.
The platform's long-term vision was clearly delineated through its robust commitment to AI innovation and compliance. Mr. Vin Tan, CEO, affirmed the company’s strategic direction, highlighting a major milestone:
“Our rigorous application process over the last six months has culminated in a significant achievement: securing the Financial Industry Innovation Grant. This milestone is a powerful endorsement of our strategy to integrate AI and Trust architecture into the core of financial planning. It ensures that TrustPal will not only meet future regulatory standards but actively lead the market with pioneering projects like the AI ParaPlanner and Trust Wrapper, setting a new standard for secured and automated financial and legacy management.”
This strategic commitment is further solidified by the concrete details of the two core projects being funded under the Financial Industry Innovation Grant, scheduled for launch in upcoming years. AI ParaPlanner is designed to boost pre-sale efficiency by focusing on intelligent information collection, financial analysis, product comparison, and solution suggestion. Meanwhile, Trust Wrapper addresses security and standardisation in execution, enabling instant, secure trust creation via digital onboarding, automated cash management, 24/7 access, and seamless integration with external financial networks.
The showcase drew strong support from a powerful coalition of industry leaders, including prominent Regional Estate Planning and Finance firms, specialized FinTech and AI solution providers, as well as leading financial advisory and professional services agencies. This diverse representation of the industry's most influential figures in Estate Planning and Financial Planning confirms a collective belief in the platform's vision and solidifies TrustPal's role as the central technological hub for regional estate planning and legacy management.
While firms seeking to eliminate onboarding friction, achieve compliance leadership, and decisively future-proof their service plannings are strongly encouraged to engage immediately, TrustPal’s effort has not just marked a new era in regional estate planning, but it has defined the future. The success of the showcase is a catalyst for change, moving the industry beyond traditional models.
TrustPal sends a strong signal that we are building a collaborative ecosystem among FA Firms, Trustees, and Insurers. We welcome them to join, and we want to build success together.
